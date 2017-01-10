The former BidVest Wits‚ Orlando Pirates and Ajax Cape Town coach has signed a two-and-a-half year contract to lead the mid-table Absa Premiership side.

De Sa was sacked by Ajax in October and had been contacted by South African Football Association (Safa) officials over the vacant post of national team coach‚ but appears now out of the running.

He takes over from caretaker Maritzburg coach Fadlu Davids‚ who had led the side from the relegation zone following the departure of Ernts Middendorp in late November to the top eight before the festive season break with two wins and three draws in their final five matches of the year.

"Roger and I go back 10 years in football. We have a coach who we believe has great quality‚" Maritzburg chairman Farook Kadodia said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"It was important for us to carefully select this appointment. Fadlu Davids did an impeccable job in keeping the team in the top eight."

De Sa said he had a few offers after leaving Ajax‚ but opted to join The Team of Choice.

"Given my relationship with the [Maritzburg] chairman this was always going to happen at some stage. I had a few offers‚ but I’m happy to be here‚" De Sa said.

"These are exciting times for me. The target is to first get to 30 points [to stave off relegation] but we want more than that. We want to compete."

De Sa wasted no time in trying to endear himself to local fans as well.

"The club has a good squad. It also has the best fan base in the country. They get behind this team in a big way."

Maritzburg’s first fixture of the New Year will be away at Polokwane City on February 8.

De Sa earned one Bafana cap during a fine top-flight career as a goalkeeper for most notably Mamelodi Sundowns and Moroka Swallows‚ before ending his playing time at Wits University.

He went straight into coaching with the Students and led them for five seasons before their relegated in 2005‚ which led to a move to Santos for the Mozambique-born coach.

He returned to Wits in 2007 and spent another five seasons with the team‚ winning the 2010 Nedbank Cup.

He was a surprise choice as Pirates coach in 2012 and took the team to three cup finals‚ including the 2013 African Champions League‚ losing all‚ before resigning in February 2014.

He made a fine start with Ajax and‚ after being an unlucky loser in the 2015 Nedbank Cup final to Sundowns‚ helped the team to the MTN8 title later that year when they beat Kaizer Chiefs in the final in Port Elizabeth.

But that proved the pinnacle for him as results became hard to come by and he was axed a little over a year later.

