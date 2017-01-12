Bafana Bafana draw foes Nigeria for 2019 Afcon qualifiers
South Africa have been drawn alongside old foes Nigeria in the qualification comoetition for the 2019 African Nations Cup finals to be staged in Cameroon.
Bafana Bafana will also tackle Libya and Seychelles in their Group E, with the top team in each of the 12 pools and the three best runners-up advancing to the finals.
South Africa edged Nigeria in the 2015 qualifiers at the start of now sacked coach Shakes Mashaba’s tenure, and may fancy their chances again with the Super Eagles having also failed to qualify for the 2017 event in Gabon that starts on Saturday.
Bafana’s qualification campaign will start in June with the first round of pool games, before a long break until March 2018 for the next game.
The pool matches will conclude with a double-header in September 2018, and the final two fixtures in October and November of that year.
Bafana were second seeds in the draw, behind the likes of Zambia and Cape Verde Islands, who may be behind them in the FIFA Rankings, but scored more points based on CAF’s ranking system that looks at recent performance at the Nations Cup finals.
The Zambians lucked out with a pool that also includes Mozambique, Guinea-Bissau and Namibia, one they would expect to win.
Zimbabwe are in an intriguing pool that also includes DR Congo and Congo-Brazzaville, as well as Liberia.
The dates of the matches will be as follows:
20-28 March 2017: 2 Legs of the Preliminary Round
05-13 June 2017: Match Day 1
19-27 March 2018: Match Day2
03-11 September 2018: Match Day 3 & Match Day 4
08-16 October 2018: Match Day 5
05-13 November 2018: Match Day 6
THE POOLS
Group A
Senegal
Equatorial Guinea
Sudan
Sao Tome e Principe or Madagascar
Group B
Cameroon
Morocco
Malawi
Comoros or Mauritius
Group C
Mali
Gabon
Burundi
Djibouti or South Sudan
Group D
Algeria
Togo
Benin
Gambia
Group E
Nigeria
South Africa
Libya
Seychelles
Grouop F
Ghana
Ethiopia
Sierra Leone
Kenya
Group G
DR Congo
Congo-Brazzaville
Zimbabwe
Liberia
Group H
Ivory Coast
Guinea
Central African Republic
Rwanda
Group I
Burkina Faso
Angola
Botswana
Mauritania
Group J
Tunisia
Egypt
Niger
Swaziland
Group K
Zambia
Mozambique
Guinea-Bissau
Namibia
Group L
Cape Verde
Uganda
Tanzania
Lesotho
- TMG Digital
