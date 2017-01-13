Dolly’s representatives are expecting a similar offer from Greek club Olympiacos on Friday.

Now the ball is in Mamelodi Sundowns’ court‚ whose next move on whether to continue to attempt to block a move to Europe for the Bafana Bafana winger will be heavily scrutinised.

In the latest twist to the saga of Sundowns’ dispute with Dolly‚ perhaps the only stumbling block Downs might utilise to keep their player at Chloorkop is that his contract states that any offer made above the buyout clause needs to be paid in a lump sum.

The Montpellier offer – which amounts to around €1‚8-million (R25.9-million)‚ €100 000 more than the €1.7-million stipulated in Dolly’s contract – on the table at the moment is in the form of a payout over the next 12 months.

It is believed that the Olympiacos offer will contain a bigger initial down payment.

Dolly was taken to the Premier Soccer League’s dispute resolution chamber (DRC) by Sundowns after he received an offer of around R14-million from Olympiacos – then later a little more from Montpellier – which surpassed an amount of R12-milllion in the player’s contractual buyout clause.

Sundowns asserted that the R12-million figure was a mistake made when an initial 2014 contract‚ which stipulated a European buyout sum of R25-million‚ was amended in 2015. The DRC ruled in Sundowns’ favour.

Dolly’s current contract runs until July 2019.

Sundowns’ legal and commercial head Yogesh Singh and CEO Sizwe Nzimande could not be reached for contact.

– TMG Sport