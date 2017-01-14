Burkina Faso come back to hold Cameroon
A brilliant Benjamin Moukandjo free-kick was not enough for Cameroon to win their opening game at the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday as Burkina Faso battled back to draw 1-1.
Moukandjo, the Indomitable Lions captain, curled in a superb effort from a dead ball 10 minutes before the interval in the Group A game at the Stade de l'Amitie in Libreville.
However, 2013 runners-up Burkina Faso recovered to equalise with quarter of an hour left, Issoufou Dayo bundling the ball in after Banou Diawara's free-kick was saved.
The result means there is nothing between any of the sides in Group A after hosts Gabon were held to a 1-1 draw by Guinea-Bissau in the tournament's opening match earlier in the day.
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.