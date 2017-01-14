Five reasons why we should NOT give a damn about the 2017 African Nations Cup

Five reasons why we shouldn't give a damn about the 2017 African Nations Cup

1) Bafana Bafana is not there

Though the temptation to watch the tournament will be there for football mad South Africans‚ our beloved national team's absence after their failure to qualify for this continental showpiece will be a bitter pill to swallow.

2) There won’t be another disappointment

Whenever Bafana Bafana have managed to qualify for major tournaments since successfully hosting and winning the 1996 edition of this event‚ they have disappointed the expectant South African public and bombed spectacularly. This time around‚ there will be no such heartache.

3) The timing of some of the matches

Some of the matches in the tournament will be kick off at around 6pm while a lot of people are still stuck in traffic.

Other games will start at 9pm and they are set to run until just before midnight‚ and mostly during the week. Most people will simply decide to go to bed early and catch the highlights packages the following morning.

4) Watching Nations Cup will plunge South Africans into distress

For most South Africans‚ watching some of the top teams in action in Gabon‚ will be a reminder of how Bafana Bafana have not improved over the last few years.

People will be left with a feeling of regret as to how we did not qualify and those questions will lead to deeper distress.

5) Who to support

Zimbabwe is the only team from Southern African but it is highly unlikely they will get fanatical support from this part of the world‚ even with the presence of a bevy of South African-based players.

- TMG Digital