Mane propels Senegal to winning start
Sadio Mane scored from the penalty spot to send Senegal on their way to a 2-0 victory over Tunisia in their first outing at the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.
Mane netted from 12 yards with 10 minutes on the clock in Franceville and Kara Mbodj headed home on the half-hour mark as Senegal became the first team to win a game at this Cup of Nations after three previous matches ended in draws.
One of the favourites to win the trophy for the first time thanks to their status as Africa’s top-ranked nation, Senegal are now in control of Group B after Algeria were held to a 2-2 draw by Zimbabwe earlier in the day.
Senegal face Zimbabwe next on Thursday while Tunisia meet Algeria in a north African derby.
