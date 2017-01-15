 Mane propels Senegal to winning start - Times LIVE
   
Sun Jan 15 23:39:58 SAST 2017

Mane propels Senegal to winning start

AFP | 2017-01-15 23:02:01.0
Senegal's defender Kara Mbodji celebrates with Senegal's forward Sadio Mane after scoring a goal during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group B football match between Tunisia and Senegal in Franceville on January 15, 2017. Picture credits: AFP
Sadio Mane scored from the penalty spot to send Senegal on their way to a 2-0 victory over Tunisia in their first outing at the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

Mane netted from 12 yards with 10 minutes on the clock in Franceville and Kara Mbodj headed home on the half-hour mark as Senegal became the first team to win a game at this Cup of Nations after three previous matches ended in draws.

One of the favourites to win the trophy for the first time thanks to their status as Africa’s top-ranked nation, Senegal are now in control of Group B after Algeria were held to a 2-2 draw by Zimbabwe earlier in the day.

Senegal face Zimbabwe next on Thursday while Tunisia meet Algeria in a north African derby.

