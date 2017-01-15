 Riyad Mahrez scores twice but Algeria held by Zimbabwe - Times LIVE
   
Sun Jan 15 20:33:42 SAST 2017

Shakes Mashaba fired as Bafana Bafana coach

Riyad Mahrez scores twice but Algeria held by Zimbabwe

AFP | 2017-01-15 20:15:16.0
Zimbabwe's midfielder Khama Billiat (R) challenges Algeria's midfielder Nabil Bentaleb during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group B football match between Algeria and Zimbabwe in Franceville on January 15, 2017. / AFP
Riyad Mahrez scored twice but Algeria had to settle for a 2-2 draw with rank outsiders Zimbabwe as their Africa Cup of Nations campaign got off to a slow start in Franceville on Sunday.

Newly-crowed African player of the year Mahrez gave Algeria an early lead in the Group B match but Kudakwashe Mahachi quickly equalised and a penalty before the half-hour mark scored by Nyasha Mushekwi had the Warriors in front. 

In an action-filled encounter Zimbabwe — whose build-up to the finals was overshadowed by a row over bonuses — were just eight minutes away from claiming a famous victory before Mahrez struck again to secure a share of the spoils.

