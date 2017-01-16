 Kabananga strikes as DR Congo upset Morocco - Times LIVE
   
Mon Jan 16 23:51:51 SAST 2017

Shakes Mashaba fired as Bafana Bafana coach

Kabananga strikes as DR Congo upset Morocco

AFP | 2017-01-16 23:05:23.0
Morocco's midfielder Karim El Ahmadi (L) challenges Democratic Republic of the Congo's defender Chancel Mbemba during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group C football match between DR Congo and Morocco in Oyem on January 16, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ISSOUF SANO
Morocco's midfielder Karim El Ahmadi (L) challenges Democratic Republic of the Congo's defender Chancel Mbemba during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group C football match between DR Congo and Morocco in Oyem on January 16, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ISSOUF SANO

Junior Kabananga scored to give the Democratic Republic of Congo an upset 1-0 win over Morocco Monday in an Africa Cup of Nations Group C match in Gabonese town Oyem.

Victory took the Congolese Leopards to the top of the table after defending champions the Ivory Coast were held 0-0 by Togo in the first half of a dobule-header.

Kazakhstan-based midfielder Kabananga pounced on a mistake by goalkeeper Munir Mohamedi to score from close range 10 minutes into the second half.

