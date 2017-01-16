Gordinho acquitted himself well during his stay with the club and was one of only two players to play a full 90 minutes when Aalborg lost a friendly against German Bundesliga side Hoffenheim 2-0 on Saturday.

The 22-year-old is in the final six months of his contract with Chiefs‚ whose football manager Bobby Motaung has already indicated they will let him leave if they get the right offer in January.

Aalborg could wait until July to pick him up for free‚ but then run the risk of the centre-back signing for another club‚ unless they can tie him down to a pre-contract.

“His trial ended today‚ we are not sure yet [whether Aalborg will make a move now]‚” the player’s agent Mike Makaab told Times Media Digital when asked about Gordinho’s immediate future.

Chiefs’ willingness to let him go now is somewhat surprising given that Gordinho has been a mainstay of the side this season‚ though the feeling is better some fee for his services than nothing.

Gordinho has played every minute for Chiefs this season in all competitions and his loss would be felt in the centre of their defence.

It could spell a return to the side for out-of-favour Siyanda Xulu‚ while Daniel Cardoso is also in the squad‚ though persistent injuries means he has made just nine starts at Chiefs in 18 months at Naturena.

Another option would be to move Ramahlwe Mphahlele to the centre of the defence from right-back alongside regular Erick Mathoho.

Gordinho made his Chiefs debut in the 2013/14 season but featured little under former coach Stuart Baxter.

The arrival of ex-national team centre-back Steve Komphela changes his fortunes and he has become a regular for the side.

Gordinho would not need a work permit to move to Denmark as he has dual Portuguese nationality.

Aalborg are currently eighth in the 14-team Danish league. They were formed 131-years ago in 1885 and finished fifth in the league last season.

They are four-time winners of the championship‚ all since 1995 and most recently in the 2013/14 season. They won the last of their three Danish Cups that season too.

They are coached by former Denmark international Morten Wieghorst‚ who was assistant coach at English Premier League Swansea City in 2013/14.

Should he move to Denmark‚ Gordinho will join Lebogang Phiri (Brondby) and ex-Chiefs teammate Mandla Masango (Randers) in that country.

- TMG Digital