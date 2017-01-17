Arrows coach Larsen turns to new loan signing Mutizwa in his search for goals

Zimbabwean forward Mutizwa was not registered by parent club BidVest Wits for the second half of the season as his ‘foreigner’ spot was instead handed to returning English striker James Keene.

And Larsen hopes that his six-month stay in Durban will bear fruit for both the club and the player‚ who will be given a chance to prove that he can compete at this level.

“We had made finding one or two strikers in this window a priority for us‚” Larsen tells Times Media Digital.

“Mutizwa brings a lot of composure in his play and that was something that was lacking for us in the first half of the season.

“It is not just about being big‚ strong and physical‚ but we needed somebody who was going to make the right decisions in the final third and he seems to bring that.

“He had a very good season in Zimbabwe before joining Wits in the middle of last year‚ where he was top-scorer and we hope he can rediscover that form.”

Mutizwa did not make a single appearance for the Wits first team earlier this season but was very involved with the club's MultiChoice Diski League side.

- TMG Digital