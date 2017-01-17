Egypt held on Cup of Nations return

Goalkeeper El Hadary, 44, came off the bench in the first half to replace the injured Ahmed El Shennawy and beat the old mark set by compatriot Hossam Hassan, who was 39 when he played at the 2006 Cup of Nations.

Otherwise, the Pharaohs’ return to the tournament after a seven-year absence proved to be something of an anti-climax with neither side creating many chances on a terrible playing surface.

The result means Ghana are in control of Group D following their 1-0 win against Uganda earlier in the day at the same venue. Ghana meet Mali next on Saturday while Egypt face Uganda later the same day.