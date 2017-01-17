The Premier Soccer League has ordered the club to install turnstiles at their home venue in order to be compliant with the organisation’s regulations for hosting fixtures.

The club had hoped to do this in December and January but the recent student protests at Wits University‚ where their ground is situated‚ meant this was delayed.

The work is now going ahead but will not be completed in time for them to host the rescheduled Absa Premiership fixture at their own stadium.

And so with a sizeable crowd expected for what is not only a hugely important match in the context of the league title race‚ but also the first domestic football fixture of 2017‚ they have selected the 62‚500-seater Ellis Park for the game.

PSL COO Jonathan Schloss has‚ however‚ confirmed to Times Media that they expect BidVest Stadium to be ready to host Ajax Cape Town four days later on February 7.

They are still mindful of the potential for student protests when Wits University re-opens its doors and are closely monitoring the situation.

Wits moved their 1-0 home win over Chippa United to the Dobsonville Stadium in early November during the height of the protests‚ with the Pirates game scheduled for a few days later postponed.

The Clever Boys have played just five of their 13 league matches this season at home.

