The late start of the campaign to accommodate the Olympic Games‚ Mamelodi Sundowns’ success in the African Champions League‚ as well as their visit to the FIFA Club World Cup‚ have seen the league season extended towards the end of June.

Times Media Digital picks out the key dates for the remainder of the campaign between now and the Nedbank Cup final on June 24.

3 February - BidVest Wits vs Orlando Pirates:

The league season resumes with a crunch fixture between Wits and a side in desperate need of a run of good results‚ Pirates‚ who slipped out of the top eight at the end of last year.

Despite that they are only seven points behind the leaders and could cut that to four.

10-12 February - African Champions League/Confederation Cup Preliminary Round:

Wits (Champions League)‚ as well as SuperSport United and Platinum Stars (Confederation Cup)‚ make their bows in the 2017 African club competition with preliminary round‚ first leg matches.

The returns are played a week later.

Holders Mamelodi Sundowns have been given a bye into the first round proper.

11 February - Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates:

Another early test for Pirates of their genuine championship credentials against the holders‚ if they can come through this test too there will be real belief among The Buccaneers.

11 February - Ajax Cape Town vs Cape Town City:

A Cape Derby between ever-improving Ajax Cape Town and high-flying Cape Town City‚ this should be a fixture to savour given the rivalry on and off the pitch.

A crucial three points too for both teams’ ambitions.

18 February - CAF Super Cup – Mamelodi Sundowns vs TP Mazembe:

Sundowns can pick up another prestigious piece of silverware and become the second South African side after Pirates (1996) to lift the trophy played between the winners of last year’s Champions League and the Confederation Cup.

25 February - Mamelodi Sundowns vs BidVest Wits:

A battle between two of the leading contenders for this year’s Premiership title‚ either could strike a blow in the title race.

4 March - Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates:

The second Soweto Derby of the season‚ both these clubs will hope they are still in title contention by the time this fixture comes around.

8-14 March - Nedbank Cup Last 32:

The Nedbank Cup will be played over a week in early March when the 16 PSL teams‚ eight NFD sides and eight qualifiers from the SAFA structures compete in South Africa’s FA Cup.

1 April - Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns:

Chiefs were for so many years top dogs in South Africa‚ but no more.

Can they regain some glory with victory over the current team of the moment‚ Sundowns?

5-9 April - Nedbank Cup Last 16:

The second round of the Nedbank Cup takes place this week.

12 April - Mamelodi Sundowns vs SuperSport United:

A Tshwane Derby is usually entertaining‚ but this one could have extra spice with both these sides gunning for the championship this year.

22-23 April - Nedbank Cup Quarterfinals:

The quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup will be played this week.

26 April - BidVest Wits vs SuperSport United:

Another potentially huge clash between two title contenders‚ the sides that sit one and two at the halfway point of the season.

1 May - BidVest Wits vs Mamelodi Sundowns:

Could this end up being a title decider?

It will end an important few days for Wits.

12-14 May - CAF Champions League/Confederation Cup Group Stages:

The group stages for the two African club competitions start‚ with this year both tournaments having been expanded to include four pools instead of two.

13-14 May - Nedbank Cup Semifinals:

The semifinals of the Nedbank Cup will be played this week‚ a full six weeks before the final is scheduled to be played.

That will be a long wait for the two teams that make the decider.

17 June - Final round of Absa Premiership matches:

The Premiership season should finally be concluded.

Wits are away at Chiefs‚ Sundowns at Highlands Park‚ Pirates at Lamontville Golden Arrows and SuperSport home to Platinum Stars.

24 June - Nedbank Cup Final:

The curtain will finally come down on the season with the Nedbank Cup final.

- TMG Digital