Maritzburg United sign Keorapetse Molete on deadline day

New coach Roger de Sa has raided his former employers for the 22-year-old, who did not make a single appearance in his six months in Cape Town.

De Sa signed Molete from BidVest Wits at the start of the season and half a season later has now offered him a two-and-a-half year deal at Maritzburg.

United had resisted any moves in the transfer market until today, and have been using Deolin Mekoa in the left-back position in the first half of the campaign.

Molete will be looking to make his Premier League debut when Maritzburg resume their season away at Polokwane City on February 8.

- TMG Digital