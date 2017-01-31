 Maritzburg United sign Keorapetse Molete on deadline day - Times LIVE
   
Tue Jan 31 21:49:41 SAST 2017

Shakes Mashaba fired as Bafana Bafana coach

Maritzburg United sign Keorapetse Molete on deadline day

Nick Said | 2017-01-31 21:39:32.0
Keorapetse Molete during the Ajax Cape Town training session at Ikamva on August 04, 2016 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image by: Ziyaad Douglas/Gallo Images

Maritzburg United have unveiled their first signing of the January transfer window just hours before the close after announcing the arrival of left-back Keorapetse Molete from Ajax Cape Town.

New coach Roger de Sa has raided his former employers for the 22-year-old, who did not make a single appearance in his six months in Cape Town.

De Sa signed Molete from BidVest Wits at the start of the season and half a season later has now offered him a two-and-a-half year deal at Maritzburg.

United had resisted any moves in the transfer market until today, and have been using Deolin Mekoa in the left-back position in the first half of the campaign.

Molete will be looking to make his Premier League debut when Maritzburg resume their season away at Polokwane City on February 8.

  - TMG Digital

