The club was sentenced to a monetary fine of R200 000‚ which is suspended for two years‚ and Thidiela to a fine of R 200 000 of which R150 000 was suspended for two years and a four match ban which is suspended for two years.

The parties were ordered to pay the costs of the sittings of the Disciplinary Committee jointly and severally.

In other disciplinary matters that were released the the Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Thursday afternoon‚ Mamelodi Sundowns was found guilty of fielding an ineligible player Thabang Sibanyoni during their MultiChoice Diski Challenge match against Chippa United also iin December.

Sundowns fielded Sibanyoni in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge fixture despite the player having accumulated four yellow cards and the match was awarded to Chippa with a 3-0 score.

Sundowns were also deducted one point and Sibanyoni was suspended for an additional match.

- TMG Digital