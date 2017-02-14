Times Media Digital provides a quick guide as to what to expect from these games‚ which are crucial at both ends of the table (All games at 7.30pm):

TUESDAY

CHIPPA UNITED VS MAMELODI SUNDOWNS

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has promised plenty of changes to his side for the tricky trip to the Eastern Cape to meet unpredictable Chippa United.

With one eye on the African Super Cup against DR Congo side TP Mazembe on Saturday‚ the last thing Mosimane needs is an away day involving more complex travel than a visit to one of South Africa’s major cities.

But that is what he has to deal with and is willing to put some PSL points on the line to make sure his side are fresh for the weekend. And with the way his side has played of late (the 6-0 massacre of Orlando Pirates at Loftus this weekend still fresh on the mind)‚ he can probably afford to.

Sundowns are defending an unbeaten record against Chippa with six wins and three draws in their previous nine meetings‚ the last of which was a narrow 1-0 aggregate success in the MTN8 quarterfinals earlier this season.

All three draws have come at Chippa’s various home grounds down the years and a point may well be viewed as a satisfactory result again.

Chippa have had a big problem scoring against Sundowns with just two goals in those nine games and none in their last six meetings.

Chippa are without the suspended Andile Mbenyane for the clash‚ while Sundowns have no such worries.

The Eastern Cape side have played once already this season at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium‚ defeating Highlands Park 2-0.

WEDNESDAY

ORLANDO PIRATES VS BIDVEST WITS

It is hard to know whether a tough PSL clash against title contenders Bidvest Wits is just the thing that ailing Pirates need right now‚ or whether the potential for another heavy defeat looms large.

Certainly Wits have the firepower to give the shellshocked Pirates backline another torrid evening‚ but it is also the kind of fixture that could galvanise the Buccaneers and produce a much-needed response to their 6-0 thumping by Sundowns.

After Pirates were thrashed 6-1 by SuperSport United in November they went on a three-game winning streak before four defeats and three draws in their next seven games.

One thing in their favour is the fact that expectations will be low and it will be fascinating to see the crowd turnout at the Orlando Stadium‚ which is likely to be flooded with security.

Will ‘The Ghost’ rally around the team after the violence of Loftus Versfeld‚ or will fans stay away in droves‚ kept in their homes by both the poor state of their team and the fear of what might transpire in the stands if things don’t go their team’s way?

Wits were surprise losers at Reunion side Saint-Louisienne in the African Champions League on Saturday despite fielding a pretty hand team‚ but before that their ‘A’ side dispatched Ajax Cape Town 5-0 in the league.

They have also won their last four matches against Pirates‚ scoring six goals and conceding one.

FREE STATE STARS VS SUPERSPORT UNITED

Stars may be pretty dismal away from home having conceded an horrendous 14 goals in their last four games on the road‚ and lost their last six in total‚ but in Bethlehem they are a different proposition altogether.

They are unbeaten since September in their own backyard with four wins and two draws in their last six games‚ the only thing that is keeping them off the foot of the table.

SuperSport have beaten Stars away just once since 2011‚ while three of the last four meetings between the sides anywhere have ended in draws.

Matsatsantsa dismantled a resolute Lamontville Golden Arrows in the second half of their 5-2 league victory a week ago‚ but since then were held to a 0-0 draw against Elgeco Plus in Madagascar in the African Confederation Cup.

Jeremy Brockie was back for that game after an elbow complaint and is in line to start for Stuart Baxter’s side‚ who must keep winning to hold off the challenge of Mamelodi Sundowns in the league this season.

Stars are without the suspended duo of Angelo Kerspuy and goalkeeper Thela Ngobeni.

BAROKA FC VS PLATINUM STARS

An absolutely vital relegation six-pointer between bottom side Baroka FC and Platinum Stars‚ who are hovering just above the drop zone.

A victory for Stars will put some daylight between them and the bottom two‚ but defeat will see them sucked right back down there and very much in the mix.

It is a fixture carried over from the weekend as Stars played in the Caf Confederation Cup‚ where they defeated Mozambique side União Desportiva Do Songo 1-0 at home.

Coach Cavin Johnson was upset at their opponents parking the proverbial bus‚ but will also be pleased with a fourth clean sheet in five games for his side‚ who had been a bit of a soft touch in defence earlier in the campaign.

Baroka are in freefall‚ without a win in their last 11 games‚ six of which have ended in defeat.

Their last win was a 3-1 success over Platinum Stars in the Telkom Knockout in October‚ although they will come up against a much more organised and experienced Dikwena this time round.

This is actually the third meeting between the teams this season‚ with Baroka having also claimed a 1-0 away win in the league in September.

New coach Jacob Sakala will be hoping for a first victory after his side lost 2-1 at Chippa United last week.

And Baroka are looking for their first home PSL victory having not won any of their nine league matches at their home ground this season‚ with five draws and four defeats.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport