The Limpopo-based rookies‚ contesting their maiden campaign in the Absa Premiership‚ beat Stars 1-0 in the first round of the Absa Premiership in September and were also responsible for dumping them out of the lucrative Telkom Knockout‚ 3-1‚ in October.

The two teams meet in their league clash on Wednesday night at New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane‚ with desperate Baroka having reportedly signed 30-year-old former Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Platinum Stars and Polokwane City left-back Punch Masenamela this week.

Both teams will be desperate for maximum points after recent unsatisfactory results. Malawian international midfielder Phiri says Stars have added motivation of wanting revenge over Baroka.

“We are in Limpopo to win the match. They have beaten us twice already this season‚ so we have to get something out of the game. We have got to get revenge and get three points from them as well‚” Phiri said.

Phiri‚ who made his debut for Stars against Orlando Pirates last week‚ added that their mission going into the last 15 matches of the season was to collect as many points as possible.

“We will push to get three points everywhere we go. This team should be up there in the top four‚” he said of struggling Platinum‚ who finished third last season.

“We didn’t have a good first half of this season but that is going to work in our favour because everyone in the team wants to finish on a high.

“Competition is there in the team. It’s good because it makes the guys to want to push each other. If we push each other to get into the team‚ I think we will be unstoppable.”

After making an impressive debut in Stars’ 0-0 draw against Pirates last Wednesday night‚ Phiri‚ signed from Bidvest Wits in the January transfer window‚ said he will continue to work hard to impress his new coach‚ Cavin Johnson.

“Most people say I had a great game and that I should look to improve on that performance‚” the 23-year old said.

“I am looking to perform better than I did against Pirates and help the team. It was a great performance but we didn’t get a win. I want to see the team win.”

Stars are currently placed 12th on the log with 15 points but Baroka FC are in more danger‚ perched at the foot of the pile with only 12 points from 16 matches.

