Under-fire Arsene Wenger to decide on Arsenal future within two months
Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
The pressure on Wenger is mounting as Arsenal look certain to exit the Champions League at the first knockout stage for the seventh season in a row after the 5-1 demolition by Bayern Munich in the round of 16 first-leg game on Wednesday.
When asked if his future at the club will be decided before end of the season Wenger told reporters: "Yes, I will decide (my) future in March or April, but I don't know when.
"I speak to the board but I don't want to speak about how they view my future. What's important is the club, not my future.
"No matter what happens, I will manage next season. Whether it is here or not, that is for sure."
