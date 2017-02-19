Bloem Celtic beat 10-man Chippa United

Phunya Sele Sele’s win was secured by two late goals from Musa Nyatama.

The victory sends coach Lehlohonolo Seema’s side to position 13 on the league standings, while Chilli Boys remain eighth on the table.

The visitors looked dangerous each time they pushed forward and in the 66th minute second-half Diamond Topola pulled the trigger from range, but Patrick Tignyemb was alert as he pulled off a decent save.

Although Chippa spent more time in the Celtic's half, Dan Malesela's men failed to hit the target as Menzi Masuku's shot went wide in the 34th minute.

Striker Rhulani Manzini was shown a straight red card for head butting Celtic’s Alfred Ndengana in the first half.

The visiting side dominated the first 15' minutes of the game with brilliant moves around the ball by Menzi Masuku and Diamond Topola posing a threat at Celtic defence.

Chilli Boys Topola survived a red card following a reckless tackle on Celtic's Atusani Nyongo early in the first half.

Chippa did launch late attacks looking to snatch a late goal and level matters, but Celtics contained them and eventually, the match ended 2-0 in favour of the hosts.

Teams:

Tignyemb, Nyatama, Letlabika, Ndengane, Mxoyana, Dube, Maruping (Shikweni 32'), Hotto, Nyondo (Mahlasela 56'), Phalane, Zuma

Akpeyi, Thopola, Bergman, Chabalala, Mako, Bereng, Mdaki, Zuke, Masuku (Mbenyane 81'), Sali (Shiba 65'), R. Manzini (Red card 25')