Sundowns became just the second South African team‚ after Orlando Pirates in 1996‚ to win the Super Cup‚ which pits the winners of the previous year’s Caf Champions League against the Caf Confederation Cup victors.

Downs’ victory at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday night brings to an end a one-and-a-half year cycle becoming 2015-16 Absa Premiership champions and 2016 Caf Champions League winners.

Now the Pretoria billionaires will reset their targets on the defence of their PSL and Champions League titles.

Kekana said he does not expect Downs to relax at all as one period of activity shifts to another.

“I think we’re very fortunate as Mamelodi Sundowns players to have this humility among us‚” Downs’ captain and fearless defensive midfielder said.

“We know very well that in football you have to have the desire to do what you do. That’s the only thing we have as players – to play football.

“So we want to play as many games as we can. That’s our responsibility as Sundowns players.

“We know we’re representing a big brand that comes with a lot of challenges. The team that really wants to win at all times. So as players we can’t drop the ball – we need to be on top of our game at all times.”

Kekana admitted that Mazembe‚ after an explosive start on Saturday‚ could not answer Sundowns’ tactical organisation and dominance from midfield‚ the star-studded DRC club eventually sitting back and absorbing pressure.

But the Bafana Bafana midfielder said that breaking down TP was one of the toughest assignments Downs have faced.

“This was one of the toughest matches we have ever played‚” Kekana proclaimed.

“TP Mazembe are a big team in Africa and they’ve won the Champions League on many occasions.

“So I think as Sundowns we should be very proud of ourselves with a job well done.

“Maybe our stars intimidated them a little bit. I think‚ to be honest‚ they gave us a bit of respect because we were playing at home.

“They are aware of Sundowns and how dangerous we can be‚ especially our front-line. So they sat back to allow us into their half.

“Maybe they were trying to catch us on the break‚ and you saw they tried to do that.

“I think we should be very proud of our performance.”

Ricardo Nascimento’s 83rd-minute penalty separated the teams. Downs survived an early scare when Ben Malango hit their upright‚ then the Brazilians produced a number of chances through sustained pressure.

