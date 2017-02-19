Downs displayed all of the experience they have gained in the past year becoming 2016 African Champions‚ and participating at the Fifa Club World Cup‚ muscling out Caf Confederation Cup winners Mazembe from Democratic Republic of Congo with tactical superiority.

In a frenetic start where the Brazilians were on the attack but allowed striker Ben Malango through to hit the post. Sundowns slowed the game and took control from the 15th minute.

Their patient probing game yielded good chances‚ but it was only when Hlompo Kekana was clattered down in the area with 10 minutes left that Ricardo Nascimento could roll in an 83rd-minute winner form the penalty spot.

“It was a difficult game‚ against credible opponents. You could see in the first 10 minutes that they had a better temperament than us‚” Mosimane said.

“They showed that they are used to big games. We were a little bit fortunate with the chance that hit the post. I wonder how we would have reacted after that?

“But this is how football works. What’s good about our game and what I wanted was that I told guys‚ ‘We need to control and dominate the game’.

“And here at Loftus‚ it’s like in Atteridgeville – when we control we know the goals will come.

“I’m proud of the boys. OK they had a bit of anxiety at the beginning. But it comes with the package – the stage was a bit frightening to be honest because you’re playing the mighty Mazembe.

“But after 15 minutes we managed to get the ball on the ground. And what I’m happy about is we played the way Sundowns play. We never rushed‚ we were patient.

“We knew the goal was going to come. Yes we were a bit nervous that it might not come‚ especially when we missed the biggest opportunity by Anthony Laffor [missing the target].

“But I don’t think there’s any dispute about Mazembe and Sundowns. I know it’s a different game in Lubumbashi. But they came here to us twice and we’ve defeated them twice‚ with the same scoreline.

“I think what’s left is to go to Lubumbashi and try and win there.”

Mazembe had the greater experience and pedigree having won the Champions League five times in total and three since 2009‚ and the Super Cup three times.

Sundowns' victory means the team from Pretoria have begun the process of establishing a continental pedigree of their own.

The pressure on Saturday night stemmed from Downs' need to confirm their status as the best club side in Africa‚ which a defeat on home ground against Mazembe might have brought into question.

Lifting the Super Cup brings to en end a cycle of just over a year-and-a-half winning the 2015-16 Absa Premiership and becoming 2016 Caf Champions League champions.

Now Downs turn their attention to defending their PSL and Champions League titles‚ and fulfilling their desire of returning to the Club World Cup‚ this year to be held in United Arab Emirates in December.

