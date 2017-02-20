South Africa’s three other representatives in the annual African club competitions advanced through their weekend first round ties to book matches against opposition from Egypt‚ Sudan and also Uganda.

KCCA caused a first round upset by eliminating Primeiro Agosto of Angola in Luanda on Sunday.

Their 2-1 loss against the Angolan army club followed a 1-0 home win in the first leg and means KCCA advance on the away goals rule.

The all-important away goal on Sunday came from 33-year-old Geoffrey Sserunkuuma‚ who previously played in South Africa with Bloemfontein Celtic‚ Vasco da Gama and Bidvest Wits.

Sundowns will host the first leg of their second round tie in Pretoria with the return in Kampala on March 18 or 19 where Denis Onyango is expected to be given a hero’s welcome.

The winner then advances to the expanded Champions League group where 16 teams will be divided into four groups of four.

Bidvest Wits will take on record winners Al Ahly in their second round tie with the first leg in Cairo and the return at Bidvest Stadium.

Wits are participating in the Champions League for the first time and made heavy weather on Saturday of eliminating St Louisienne of Reunion.

They now go to Cairo hoping that restrictions on crowd sizes might see authorities in Egypt move the game to Alexandria and with a restricted crowd.

Platinum Stars won both home and away against UD Songo of Mozambique in the African Confederation Cup and now take on Vipers SC of Uganda.

Vipers overcame Volcan from the Comoros islands in their first round tie but on the away goals rule in an unimpressive showing.

SuperSport United‚ who had a narrow 2-1 aggregate triumph over ASSM Elgeco Plus from Madagascar on Sunday‚ now meet Ahly Shendi of Sudan in the second round of the Confederation Cup.

The first leg is in Sudan on the weekend of March 10-12 with the return one week later in Pretoria.

Ahly Shendi got a bye in the first round and will be playing their first match of the competition when they take on Stuart Baxter’s team.

