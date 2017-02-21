Mumble confirmed that Safa’s technical committee had on Sunday reduced the list of candidates from the 61 applications Safa had received to 20‚ and then a final five.

The Safa CEO‚ however‚ denied that five names who were reported on in the media were the finalised shortlist of five.

He said the prospective candidates had not been contacted yet.

“We’ve not contacted them but the contact will begin over the next few days‚” Mumble‚ speaking after the courtesy visit by Fifa president Giovanni Infantino to Safa House on Tuesday‚ said.

“We reduced the list of 61 applications to 20‚ in the first [technical committee] sitting. In this last sitting we reduced it to five.

“But it’s not the five that you saw in the papers.”

Hugo Broos‚ who won the Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon this month; Herve Renard‚ ex- Bafana coaches Carlos Queiroz and Stuart Baxter and former England manager Roy Hodgson were on the list.

Mumble could not give a breakdown of local and international candidates in the final five.

“We didn’t consider international versus local. We considered the person best-suited for this job‚” he said.

“The 11 criteria that we had was what we applied to arrive at the shortlist.”

Mumble said Safa are days away from replacing Mashaba.

“Absolutely. We said we have a target of by the end of the month. And we are confident that we are going to conclude by the end of the month.”

Mumble said there would be no further trimming of Safa’s shortlist.

“No‚ out of the five I'm sure we will come up with one‚” he said.

“My task in the next few days is to go and get some of the basic terms‚ and articulate them to the candidates we have identified that we want to approach.”

Mumble could not specify if any of the final five candidates are currently contracted elsewhere.

“Whether they are contracted or not‚ the ones that are available [are on the list].

“If they have said that they are available‚ we will engage them on a basis that they are‚” he said.

Mumble was asked if the prospective candidate would have to fulfil the targets of Safa’s Vision 2022‚ towards building a team that could qualify for and be competitive at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

“We work on a four-year cycle. We work from one World Cup to the other. We want the coach to be able to prepare a team and qualify us for the World Cup‚” the CEO replied.

“That’s why‚ when we hire‚ we do so for a four-year period. We want to have discussions with the successful candidate and then agree on the other targets.

“There is a minimum criteria that we have already specified. So we’ll work that out with the successful candidate.”

The new Bafana coach inherits a team sitting in second place on goal difference in their Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying Group D‚ level on four points with Burkina Faso.

Senegal are third on three points and Cape Verde Islands have zero points.

- TMG Digital