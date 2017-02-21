Safa CEO Dennis Mumble said the association is not in the business of making enemies and that they still consider Mashaba as one of their greatest Bafana coaches.

The Labour Court on Tuesday dismissed Mashaba's application to prevent Safa from hiring a new head coach until the finalisation of his dismissal challenge at the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

“Well you I don't want to be emotional about the whole thing‚" Mumble said in response to the court’s decision.

"I think it’s a very difficult process for both the association as well as the coach.

"And we have to respect what the court said.”

Mumble indicated that Safa are within days of appointing a new coach‚ having reduced the 61 applications they had received to a shortlist of five candidates.

The CEO was asked how Safa views Mashaba now.

“He’s still one of the great coaches that the SA Football Association has had. He’s had more than one stint with Bafana‚” Mumble said.

“I don’t think that we make enemies as this association. And I don’t think it’s our intention to make an enemy here.

“He still remains a valuable member of South African football‚ and that’s how we will treat him.”

Mashaba was fired in December when a disciplinary committee found him guilty of gross misconduct‚ insubordination and contravening Safa’s communications policy.

The hearing was conducted following the coach’s outburst‚ in full view of TV cameras‚ aimed at his Safa bosses ahead of his post-match interview after Bafana beat Senegal 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier in Polokwane in November.

