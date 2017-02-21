In their first round meeting last year‚ Matsatsantsa narrowly beat the People’s Team by an odd goal from speedy midfielder Thuso Phala and coach Stuart Baxter is expecting more of the same from his players in front of their home supporters.

For United‚ an unfavourable result will be a serious setback to their title ambitions and it will see them lose ground on current pacesetters Kaizer Chiefs‚ Cape Town City and Bidvest Wits who occupy the top three positions on the log respectively.

What may turn out to be a fascinating race to the PSL title is in the offing with Chiefs‚ City‚ Wits and United expected to be in the mix in the coming weeks but dropping points at this crucial stage of the competition may see Baxter’s men fall behind.

Mamelodi Sundowns‚ who are playing catch up in the league as a result of their successful run in the Caf Champions League‚ Fifa Club World Cup and the Super Cup‚ cannot be ruled out of the race as they have games in hand.

United go into this clash having been boosted by the return to action of goalkeeper Ronwen Williams‚ defenders Tefu Mashamaite and Keegan Ritchie‚ and midfielder Fagrie Lakay after recovering from the respective injuries they picked up last year.

On the other hand‚ Maritzburg welcome back defender Bevan Fransman and midfielder Kurt Lentjies after serving suspensions‚ four yellow cards and for a red card respectively to boost the side.

Central defender Brian Onyango will sit out the trip to the capital as he is suspended for picking up four yellow cards.

Roger De Sa’s charges go into this clash sitting on position nine on the log with 20 points after 17 games and will go into this game looking to come back victorious after they lost at home against Kaizer Chiefs in their last game.

In the other Wednesday night match‚ third-placed Wits are at home to bottom of the log Baroka FC where they will be looking to move to the top of the log with log-leaders Chiefs and second-placed Cape Town City only returning to action at the weekend.

Baroka‚ whose preparations for the clash have been disrupted by the suspension of coach Jacob Sakala‚ assistant Edward Williams and technical director Mark Harrison‚ will move from the bottom of the log if they get three points against Wits.

