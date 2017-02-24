With the loss of Keagan Dolly to Montpellier in France‚ the until recently largely untapped potential of former Mpumalanga Black Aces left midfielder Zwane has been called on to step up and make an impact.

As Sundowns prepare for perhaps the biggest league fixture yet seen in the 2016-17 Absa Premiership season‚ against fellow title favourites Bidvest Wits at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (kickoff: 6pm)‚ Zwane has taken on the newfound responsibility impressively.

Largely something of an enigma for some time now‚ with all the technical ability and skill‚ if perhaps lacking in pace‚ the 27-year-old left-sided forward has worked notably on an area of his game that was lacking – an end product to his stylishness.

Zwane has got himself into the right positions to score‚ notching five goals in Downs’ last eight league games.

“He’s becoming a most important player for us. He’s one of those players who‚ in a match they’re not very expansive and showing what they’re doing‚” Mosimane said after Zwane scored again in Downs’ 2-1 win against Platinum Stars at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Tuesday night.

“But he helped us more on the defensive side [against Stars]. And when we bring the ball out‚ he looks after it and keeps it.

“And what he does is when we go to the sides‚ he goes into the box‚ and he scores.

“And now lately the rate at which he is scoring is more than Keagan did on the left.

“So‚ that’s football for you.”

Mosimane said he has urged Zwane to score more goals.

“I don’t want wingers at Sundowns‚ who are there to cross the ball. What is that?

“The wingers must get inside and score.

“And by the way we don’t really have wingers. We just rotate.

“Percy Tau is on the left then on the right. Khama Billiat is on the left and right.

“So it’s a long time from the football that we used to play where we called you a left wing or a right wing. Now we call you attackers.

“Let them go forward and try and score goals. Not put in crosses and then what if no-one gets on the end of it?

“So Zwane is multi [versatile]‚ and he hides his lack of pace. He’s like the Iniestas – they’re not quick‚ but they know how to hide it and to surprise.”

Downs are on a charge to defend their PSL title that right now‚ perhaps only Gavin Hunt’s league leaders Wits have the capability of stopping.

These are undoubtedly the two favourites for the PSL title. Wits top the table with 34 points having played 16 matches‚ two less games than second-placed Kaizer Chiefs on 33 points.

Downs‚ playing catch-up in the PSL fixtures from becoming African champions last year‚ have looked rested from the PSL’s recent six-week break and formidable for all the international experience they have gained.

The Brazilians are on 29 points‚ five behind Wits‚ in fifth place but have played three less games (13).

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport