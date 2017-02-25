Dean Furman goal hands SuperSport win over bottom club Highlands

Baxter also knew that they will have something to say in this title race that is developing between themselves, Wits, Chiefs, Sundowns, Cape Town City in the coming weeks of the run in.

For his Highlands Park counterpart Gordon Igesund, who is regarded by many as ‘dead man walking’, he resembleld a hugely disappointed a man who had just dropped his lotto winning ticket down the drain.

His team is languishing second from the bottom and, if he survives the chop, Igesund is faced with a mammoth task of dragging the team out of the relegation quark mire.

Highlands Park were the ones to threaten first in the game as United goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse denied them what could have been the opener of the game in the 18th minute when he moved out of his line to thwart an attempt by Peter Shalulile.

A few minutes later, Highlands Park squandered another opportunity to open the scoring when Shalulile turned provider to Carlton Mashumba who wasted many other good opportunities throughout the match.

Highlands Park was punished for missing their earlier chances in the 21st minute when Furman slotted the ball goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapine after he dispossessed defendner Kgomotso Koena to register his first of the season.

Frustration was creeping in at Highlands Park and after the hour mark, Kapini had an unfriendly exchange of gestures with coach Gordon Igesund who shouted at him for taking too long before taking his goal kicks.

Igesund’s genuine frustration was that some of his players in the opposition half on good attacking positions were closed down while Kapini was taking his sweet time to take his routine kicks.

After restart, Mashumba squandered two more good opportunities to get back Highlands Park in the game as the United defence took time to switch on with uncharacteristic lapses of concentration.

On the hour mark, Masango missed an opportunity of putting this match beyond the reach of Highlands Park when his effort from inside the box went agonizingly of the crossbar with Kapini with Kapini to beat.

He missed another glorious opportunity in the closing stages when he could only managed the side netting from inside the box while being composed and picking a spot seemed the better option to wrap up the game.

Igesund endured the wrath of the Highlands Park supporters on the stands in the 62nd minute when he replaced veteran midfielder Surprise Moriri with Edwin Sitayitayi.

- TMG Digital