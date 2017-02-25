Pirates woes continues after Chippa draw

Rodney Ramagalela had put City ahead in the 54th minute against a Bucs side low on confidence. Pirates, seeking a positive start in a new chapter under Jonevret equalised soon through Dove Wome in the 58th.

Bucs, still adjusting to a new coach, pushed hard for a winner against a fighting Polokwane, who caused scares for Pirates’ still unconvincing defence. Norodein at the end could not come up with an injury time trump card as he had with his final-moment equaliser in Bucs’ 2-2 draw away to Cape Town City last Saturday.

The stereotype of a Swedish football manager is one of conservativitism and strong organisation.

Just by his line-up as Jonevret gave a first glimpse of what he will bring to Pirates, admittedly after just two days training the team from when his work permit came through late on Wednesday, appeared to keep to the stereotype.

Bucs’ new coach made just three changes from what his predecessor, caretaker Augusto Palacios, had put out in Cape Town, with a fairly standard XI, and no experiments.

Patrick Phungwayo replaced Thabo Matlaba at left-back, Mpho Makola came in for Thembinkosi Lorch on the wing and Tendai Ndoro started again ahead of Thamsanqa Gabuza after a substitute’s appearance in Cape Town.

In terms of their play, Bucs might have had some improved structure. They had some urgency in attack early in the game, and for the last half-hour.

Otherwise, though, with less than half a week to work with his new team, there was little sign yet of what the Jonevret version of the Buccaneer ship will eventually be dressed out to be.

A storm and downpour in the hour before the match soaked a pitch already soggy from a week of rain on the Highveld.

Both sides had their chances in a first half where both sides struggled with conditions under-foot.

Early in the second half Makola lost the ball in his own half allowing Jembula to advance and find Ramagalela near the goal on the right, who had work to do beating Brighton Mhlongo from a narrow angle.

There was also a defensive error involved in Bucs’ equaliser within five minutes. Ndoro’s cross from the right was hopeful, but Thapelo Tshilo missed a regulation header and Wome had the gift of the ball at his feet, picking his spot for a finish.

Pirates pushed hard from there to find a second and end to their winless run, Wome curling a shot that was pushed wide by Chigova, and Norodien unlucky.

