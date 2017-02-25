Spirited Ajax Cape Town hold Kaizer Chiefs

A high tempo game, riddled with missed chances and a heavy turn over of possession, opened up in the second half as Nathan Paulse scored to give Ajax the lead but the home side then sat back and allowed Chiefs a chance to come back, with the pressure eventually allowing Daniel Cardoso an equaliser 11 minutes from time.

Had Chiefs won they would have been ahead of the standings but the point means they stayed in third place, level on points with Bidvest Wits but behind on goal difference.

Chiefs, who had won their five previous matches, gave a first start to their new Venezuelan striker Gustavo Paez, whose short pass set up Siphiwe Tshabalala with a excellent chance to open the scoring in the 12th minute but his strike across the face of Jody February’s goal struck the upright and bounced back into play.

In the 20th minute, Ajax might have also broken the deadlock after Musa Lebusa stole the ball away down the left hand side and Bantu Mzwakali carried it forward before pulling it back into the path of Mark Mayambela, who hit it goal ward only to see Cardoso get in the way and deflect the effort for a corner.

Mayambela had been a surprise choice as a starter and gave away possession in the early exchanges as well as a free kick on the edge of Ajax’s box that George Maluleka hit on the roof of the Ajax goal. But he also showed some of his silky touches at times.

Maluleka, playing against his former Ajax team mates, sliced a shot wide after another good set up by Paez, who held the ball up well but was easily disposed when facing goal as Lawrence Lartey, in for injured Rivaldo Coetzee, kept him comfortably in check.

In the second half, Thabo Mosadi had two early chances for Ajax. The first caught him by surprise as he failed to take advantage of a poor clearance by Mulomowandau Mathoho.

Then Mosadi had another chance when Cardoso made an error and Paulse set up Mosadi but Itumeleng Khune denied him with a strong save.

Paulse then opened the scoring with a trademark back post header as Mosadi floated over the perfect cross at the end of a smart sequence of passes.

It was the fifth goal of the season for the 34-year-old and it set up a spell of further opportunity for the home side. Bantu Mzwakali hit the crossbar with a header from a Mosadi corner just after the hour mark.

But Chiefs then wrestled back regular possession and turned up the heat, leaving Ajax to desperately defend.

They could not hold out and were eventually caught by Cardoso’s glancing header from a punted free kick into the area. The 79th minute equaliser was as much good enterprise from Chiefs as it was poor goalkeeping by February.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport