Sundowns cruise past title-challengers Wits

Through Hlompho Kekana's exquisite 40th minute free kick and Sibusiso Vilakazi's classy injury time finish, Sundowns closed the points gap on the chasing pack with five games in hand but Gavin Hunt's asked searching questions of Pitso Mosimane's side.

The defending league champions had the resolve to fight for the precious three points but Wits left a calling card. They will fight to the bitter end and they will be a stumbling block for the African club champions.

While the quality of Kekana's set-piece goal cannot be doubted, a feeling existed that Darren Keet could have done better. It is a sin for a goalkeeper of his height and skill to be beaten at the near post.

Also in doubt was the quality of Thando Ndzandzeka's officiating. He was justifiably correct being trigger happy with his yellow cards because of the physical nature of the game but at times he let the players get away with serious fouls.

An example was S'Fiso Hlanti's foul on Yannick Zakri in first half injury time where the left back went unpunished while the indiscretion that led to Kekana's goal saw Gabadinho Mhango earning a yellow card for dissent.

Ndzandzeka's inconsistencies stained the tactical chess match between the best sides in the PSL. He became more impartial and accurate in the second half even though he dished out an eventual seven cautions.

Sundowns were deserved leaders at the break despite the tactical excellence displayed by the Clever Boys.

Hunt's charges unceremoniously dealt with Sundowns in the MTN8 final on October 1 but knew the hosts had wised up to the party tricks employed in Mbombela.

One was cutting down on the space afforded to Wits' wide players and making sure they struggled to get behind their experienced by slow back four. The kind of goal scoring opportunities Wits created in that final were not as plentiful.

Wits improved in the second half but Sundowns were also guilty of being profligate with their final passes after finding the master key to unlock Wits' defence. Zakri had one of his better games but was the culprit in this along with Percy Tau and Sibusiso Vilakazi.

The eagerness in which Wits started the second half which saw them exiting the tunnel eight minutes before their hosts appeared dissipated in the capital city's humidity as Sundowns showed their class.

They coped well with Denis Onyango's absence after the Ugandan international was stretchered off in the 23rd minute after he landed badly when going for Daine Klate's free kick.

When Wayne Sandilands kept out a point blank shot from substitute Cuthbert Malajila in the 88th minute, it was not going to be Wits night.

When Vilakazi finally found an accurate pass from Tau in injury time, Sundowns could breathe easy and make Mosimane smile.

