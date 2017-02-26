Hunt admits Wits were taken to school by swashbuckling Sundowns

From the highs of consecutive 5-0 league wins at home to Ajax Cape Town and Baroka FC‚ Pitso Mosimane's side brought Hunt down to earth with a 2-0 loss on Saturday.

Wits also relinquished the number one position on the log with SuperSport United beating Highlands Park 1-0 at the Makhulong Stadium.

“I didn't think we deserved to lose but you have to give credit to Sundowns‚" Hunt said.

"They deserved to score those two goals in the manner that they did.

"We were trying to win the game but football tends to work in funny ways and you have to congratulate Sundowns.

“Did they do enough or did we do enough? To be fair‚ until they scored from the freekick‚ we had the best chances and we didn't score. "We didn't take our chances and Loftus was also a difficult place to play because of the surface‚ which was difficult and even they also struggled.

"We just have to take it on the chin and pick ourselves up. The good run we had has now ended and we now have to start again.”

Hunt did not want to blame referee Thando Ndzandzeka but the overzealous match official somehow added the tinder to the already physical nature of the game.

He dished out seven yellow cards but seemed to lose control of the game at key moments. Hunt also said it was too early to talk about his team's title aspirations.

“I don't want to get into the officiating because it would sound like a bit of sourness but I think it could have been handled better.

"That's how football works and I've been 35 years in this industry and there's not much I can say‚” Hunt said.

“We've only played 17 matches and there's another 13 to go. If we were talking about another 5 to go‚ then that's a different story.

"There's a lot of football still to be played.

"We've still got to play Champions League and we've got a midweek game before that trip to Egypt and there are some teams that never did that last year.”

- TMG Digital