Amajita sink Cameroon in their opening match of the 2017 CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations
Rising star Luther Singh scored a sensational hattrick against Cameroon to give the SA under-20 side a dream start to the Caf under-20 Africa Cup of Nations at Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola‚ Zambia‚ on Monday night.
The South Africans won the game 3-1 but it was the Cameroonians who found the back of net first after a clinical finish from Eric Ayuk Mbu in the 14th minute.
However the West Africans' lead was short-lived as Amajita’s Singh equalised less than two minutes later.
Both sides started the game cautiously‚ knocking the ball around the middle of the park.
Itumeleng Shopang had an early chance but had his shot saved by Cameroonian keeper.
Cameroon were looking for a quick response and forced a good save from Amajita goalkeeper Mondli Mpoto.
Coach Thabo Senong’s side top group B following Senegal and Sudan’s 1-1 draw on Monday.
South African starting XI: Mondli Mpoto (GK); Notha Ngcobo; Thendo Mukumela; Katlego Mohamme; Sandile Mthethwa; Wiseman Meyiwa; Teboho Mokoena (C); Sibongakonke Mbatha; Grant Margeman; Luther Singh; Itumeleng Shopang Substitutions: Sanele Tshabalala; Khulekani Khubeka; Siyabonga Ngezana; Aghmat Ceres; Sipho Mbule; Kobamelo Kodisang; Liam Jordan; Khanyisa Mayo.
