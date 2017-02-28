Blow to title-chasers SuperSport United as Grobler could miss rest of 2016-17

The 29-year-old‚ recently returned to the Bafana Bafana squad‚ had surgery last week on his groin and club officials said on Tuesday that it would still be some time before an assessment could be made to tell how successful the operation had been.

Doctors have said the groin must take time to settle before Grobler will be able to begin rehabilitation and only then will the success of the surgery become evident.

Grobler will not play before the end of April but could still get a few matches in before the end of the season if his recovery speeds along.

The forward last played in late November against Kaizer Chiefs in a 1-1 draw but has been plagued by the groin problem for a while. He missed out on the Telkom Knockout final where SuperSport were beaten by Cape Town City.

Grobler has made nine starts in all competitions this season with a single goal versus Orlando Pirates at the beginning of November.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport