Jali is contracted to the club until June 2018‚ but is considering his future in light of his lack of game-time with the team.

“We are taking it week by week and seeing how things play out‚” Jali’s agent Mike Makaab told Times Media Digital.

“The most important thing‚ and he agrees‚ is that he must play and that hasn't been happening for the last short while.

“We will sit down with Oostende and discuss the situation and take it from there.

"When that will be‚ I'm not sure.”

Makaab admits it has been the return of Siani‚ the club captain at Oostende‚ from a triumphant Nations Cup tournament in Gabon that has led to Jali finding himself back on the bench.

It appears that coach Yves Vanderhaeghe has decided that only one can play from the start.

“It was not always the case‚ but it has become like that‚” Makaab says.

Jali made just a single appearance for Oostende in the first half of the season as first injury‚ and then non-selection left him devoid of game-time.

But he made seven successive appearances while Siani was at the Nations Cup‚ five from the start‚ but did not feature this past weekend in the 4-0 win over Westerlo.

Makaab has previously told Times Media Digital that Jali saw Oostende as a stepping-stone when he left Orlando Pirates in January 2014‚ but that bigger move has so far failed to materialise.

“It’s always been our intention‚ and his intention‚ to move him to a bigger league in Europe‚ although the Belgian league is becoming quite substantial in itself‚” Makaab said at the time.

“But it has to be the right deal for him.

"What didn’t help us is the small injury he had in pre-season‚ but we will continue looking to see what opportunities are out there."

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport