Sundowns vs Chippa United game abandoned due to power failure

The problem was apparently caused by a power failure in the Hatfield area of Pretoria. Match officials first waited for technicians to attend to the failure before taking a decision to abandon the game, which was brought to a halt in the 43rd minute.

PSL communications manager Luxolo September could not specify when the match will be completed.

He said, according to the PSL's Rule 14.17 the clubs have to agree on a time, within 48 hours, to complete an abandoned game.

September said on Tuesday night the two clubs could not agree on a time - though he could not specify why - so the onus falls on the league to decide.

With the match having to be resumed from the 41st minute, with both sets of players who were on the field, it seems unlikely the PSL will set a date later than 48 hours, as this could result in complications from players becoming injured.

"The match had to be abondoned because of a power failure, not only in the stadium but in the precinct around it," September said.

"We were informed it wold take a minimum of two hours to fix the problem, so the referees decided to discontinue the match.

"We had to consult the clubs on the future date on when the match could be completed. We've just concluded a session - unfortunately there was no agreement on the date. But then according to Rule 14.17 that puts the onus on the league to decide on the date and time."

A night PSL match last season between SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates, where the lights went out at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, was completed at 11am the following morning.

The curse of Loftus this PSL season struck again.

A 2-1 win to Sundowns against Kaizer Chiefs in November started 45 minutes late because of fans arriving late and pushing at gates to get into the stadium.

Two-and-a-half weeks ago a pitch invasion and fighting among fans in the final 10 minutes delayed a 6-0 win by Downs over Orlando Stadium by an hour, before it was eventually completed. - TMG Digital/TMG Sport