Malepe missed the impressive 3-1 win over Cameroon on Tuesday‚ where striker Luther Singh scored a hat-trick‚ because of suspension.

Mahlambi arrived late in Zambia after a club versus country dispute between South Africa Football Association and Bidvest Wits.

Victory for Amajita will ensure a place in the next stage of the tournament and also qualification to the Fifa Under-20 World Cup to be held in South Korea later in the year.

Senong said the availability of Malepe and Mahlambi is a timely boost and it gives the technical team a ‘good headache’ to field their best possible starting eleven.

“Before the tournament started‚ we were the only team that had 19 players and we are happy that we don’t have any injury‚ suspensions and unavailability issues‚" he said from Ndola on Thursday.

"Malepe is our captain and leader of the team.

"Mahlambi is a senior player in the team‚ so we are happy that all 21 players are available.”

To be able to beat Senegal‚ Senong said they are working on the psychology of the players following the convincing 3-1 win over Cameroon.

“We are trying to work on the players to remain in the performance zone because it is easy for young players to be in the comfort zone after a win like that against Cameroon.

"We are giving them individual feedback and helping them with analysis to try and make sure that they stay motivated for the next match.

"The next match is going to be toughest of the group because we are playing Senegal who are wounded tigers after dropping two points in their opener against Sudan.

"They really want to come back and they will do anything to come back in the tournament.

"It won’t be easy but we are happy to have the captain Malepe back because he is a solid leader on and off the field and he has played all games.

"We are happy to have Mahlambi because in these kinds of tournaments sometimes you need players with individual brilliance to influence the result of the game.”

Midfielder Sibongakonke Mbatha added that players are aware of the importance of staying focused and avoid going into the last match of the group having to win at all cost.

“We are fully focused on the next match and we are looking forward to playing against Senegal.

"The attitude of the players is good and we are motivated to give our all‚ there is always pressure and we must learn to handle.”

South Africa play Senegal at the Levy Mwanawasa on Thursday March 1. Kickoff is at 6pm SA time.

