Kaizer Chiefs defend Soweto derby ticket prize hike

Motaung said the R70 selling prize is reasonable as they have to cover their costs.

“Things are going up with inflation‚ the costs of things are going up and people must also remember that this is not new because the last derby tickets went up‚" she said.

"People must do their homework and check that tickets for the last derby were similar and there must be a proper analysis.

"The reality is that the stadium and the club must cover their costs and it is not an unreasonable amount.”

The game will be played at FNB Stadium and Motaung added that they are happy that over 60 000 tickets had already been sold by yesterday afternoon.

She said the expect more tickets to be snapped up in the coming hours as Saturday kick off looms large.

“I am happy with the way the tickets have been going at the moment.

"Obviously you know that some people are last-minute buyers but we are confident that the remaining ones will be snapped up in the next few hours.

"The Soweto derby is a fantastic event where people from across races and religion converge to enjoy the game of football and we believe that the stadium will be full to capacity."

In terms of safety and security‚ stadium management confirmed that a total of 1 800 personnel will be deployed in and around the stadium to ensure that people are safe and enjoy the entertainment that is going to be provided on the day.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport