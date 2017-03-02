Mahlambi returns to Amajita starting XI as Senong opts for attacking emphasis in crunch Afcon tie
Amajita coach Thabo Senong has opted for an attacking emphasis in his team's Caf Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations match against Senegal in Zambia on Thursday night‚ introducing Phakamani Mahlambi and Liam Jordan to his starting line-up.
The pair add to the impressive hattrick hero from the South Africa U-20's opening 3-1 win against Cameroon in their opening game on Monday‚ Luther Singh.
The dangerous trio up-front of the Portugal-based duo of Sporting Braga's Singh and Sporting Lisbon's Jordan‚ and Bidvest Wits' pacey scoring prodigy Mahlambi‚ will pose a threat to Senegal as Amajita aim for a victory that would ensure their place in the semifinals.
A Group B win against the Senegalese at Ndola's Levy Mwanawasa Stadium would also guarantee Amajita a place at the Fifa U-20 World Cup in South Korea in May and June.
Skipper Tercious Malepe returns from injury as the anchorman in midfield.
The match will be televised live from 5.45pm (kickoff 6pm) on SuperSport 9.
Amajita starting line-up (4-3-3): Mondli Mpoto - Sandile Mthethwa‚ Thendo Mukumela‚ Katlego Mohamme‚ Notha Ngcobo - Tercious Malepe‚ Wiseman Meyiwa‚ Sibongakonke Mbatha - Phakamani Mahlambi‚ Liam Jordan‚ Luther Singh
