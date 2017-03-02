Downs were denied taking the lead by a 0-0 draw against Chippa United at Loftus Versfeld in a match started on Tuesday night but completed on Wednesday morning due to a power failure in Hatfield‚ causing the Loftus Versfeld lights to go out.

The disruption of the overnight delay from 42 minutes played‚ injuries and rotation combined to disrupt Downs’ rhythm‚ though Chippa – who also held Mosimane’s team to a 1-1 draw in East London three weeks ago – also played no small part.

Their draws against the Chilli Boys are Downs’ only results out of seven league games in 2017 that have not been victories‚ as the Brazilians make a charge on defending their PSL title.

They face another tough hurdle in Eric Tinkler’s second-placed City at Cape Town Stadium.

Mosimane hopes to have winger Laffor and right-back Ngcongca back from an injury list that also includes goalkeeper Denis Onyango and star forward Khama Billiat.

“Anthony is training‚ Anele is training‚ so the doctor will give me the green light on if they are available or not‚” Downs’ coach said.

“Hopefully I get both. If I do then I can have more up-front‚ by pushing Thapelo Morena up. And Anthony also‚ is good for the attack.”

Their draw against Chippa leaves Sundowns on 33 points at the halfway mark of 15 games.

They are two points behind both top-placed SuperSport United and Cape Town City‚ though with three games in hand on the leaders and four on the side in second place.

Fifth-placed Downs are a point behind‚ and have two games in hand on‚ third-placed Bidvest Wits. Mosimane said his side will be wary of City’s dangerous attack.

“City are a difficult team. They are on form‚ they’ve got a good attack‚” he said.

“And with not many people. Those two in attack cause problems – Lebogang Manyama and Aubrey Ngoma.

“We really have to keep our eye on them. But how far can you?

“Our aim is also to test their defence. We don’t worry about them because they should worry about us.”

