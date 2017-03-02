"I had to work my way up again after coming from Pirates‚" he said.

"It was an honour to be given an opportunity again by coach Eric (Tinkler).

"I felt like that in Johannesburg …….I was too comfortable because I had almost everything.

"Once you get to a certain point‚ you tend to relax without you being aware of it because you get comfortable.

“In Cape Town‚ it’s back to square one.

"I now want to achieve more‚ to achieve better.

"Cape Town is a blessing in disguise for me to come here.

"There are not many fans‚ not too many distractions.

"It helps to focus on yourself more than if I was in Jo’burg where you have friends all over.

"You don’t have a chance to do introspection on your own.

"But now in Cape Town I have more of that and I believe with the kind of atmosphere we have here at the club‚ it makes you feel at home and want to work even harder to continue the good spirit that we have here in Cape Town.”

City‚ who have 35 points‚ and champions Sundowns‚ who are three points back‚ meet each other at the Athlone Stadium on Friday with the winner guaranteed top place in the standings.

The 30-year-old Majoro goes into the encounter on the back of two goals against Baroka FC in a comfortable away win last Sunday‚ which has lifted his tally in the league this season to five.

“It was very important for me to score because I haven’t been playing regularly due to the injures I’ve encountered this season.

"It is motivating‚ it makes one want to score even more‚ to work even harder.

"It is what I’m planning to do – to work harder with my teammates and score more for the club‚” he added.

Majoro‚ who won a league title four years ago with Chiefs‚ said City had every chance to be crowned champions in their maiden season.

“The motivation amongst us as players and the influence that the coach has on us really makes it a reality.

"It is possible that we can win the league but it is not going to be easy or a walk in the park.

"We’ll have to work hard for it because each and every team that is up there (in the title race) are doing their level best to stay up there.

“But with the focus and the good preparation that we have been doing throughout the season‚ I believe it is achievable.

"We just have to remain humble and keep doing what we’ve been doing‚ which is winning games.”

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport