Orlando Pirates’ new coach Kjell Jonevret knows that. He believes his multi-talented squad have had some luck against them in an Absa Premiership season where 10th-placed Bucs have grossly underachieved.

Jonevret – like Gary Player with his famous “The harder I practice‚ the luckier I seem to get” quote – believes that fortune will turn Bucs’ way if they work hard to turn around their form.

The coach has said he would love to win Saturday’s big Soweto derby at FNB Stadium against Kaizer Chiefs‚ not just because it is the derby‚ but to begin that process of turning around the downward cycle for Pirates that has seen them not win in 10 games.

“I have to say first‚ I think Pirates have been a little unlucky also‚” Jonevret replied‚ when asked what he had worked on in his little under two weeks in charge.

“Let’s look first at the first part of the season‚ was it that a keeper [Polokwane City’s Oscarine Masuluke] scored was up and scored with a bicycle in the 96th minute when they lost 2-1 – wasn’t that correct?

“Then you have those ugly defeats like the 6-0 game [against Mamelodi Sundowns] when Tendai Ndoro was around the keeper and hit the post at the beginning.

“So I think they had a bit of bad luck also. But‚ luck is something that you earn by hard work.

“And I have tried to get the shoulders down [relaxing players] a little bit. They are good footballers. But they have a little less confidence.

“So I had to tell them‚ and find a way that they can play the best that they can. And I think they have reacted very well.

“So I’m positive and I hope that they have started to forget the past. Because you can’t do anything about it. We have to look forward.”

Jonevret‚ completely new to South African football having never coached outside Scandinavia‚ began with a 1-1 draw against Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

There were signs of a better structure in defence from Pirates‚ and a more coordinated attack‚ even though the Swede had only worked with his players for half-a-week.

“I’m full of respect for the coaches who have come before me‚ and I don’t know what they have done. I do what I normally do‚” the coach said.

“And if there is any difference from what they have done‚ I cannot say. I think you have to ask the players about that.

“Because I have tried to introduce the football that I want to play.”

Pirates have conceded 28 goals in 18 games‚ with only bottom two teams Highlands Park (35) and Baroka FC (30) having let in more.

