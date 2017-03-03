Gavin's hunt for title intensifies as Wits cruise past Celtic

The weekend is still long enough for things to change but their characteristically ugly but efficient performance made sure their fate is in their own hands.

Goals from Thulani Hlatshwayo, Buhle Mkhwanazi and Gabadinho Mhango gave them the necessary buffer.

In between the first half goals, it was generally uninspiring fare and it was always going to be the case.

Celtic played with five men at the back and the intention was to keep Wits' attackers at bay.

The hosts may have released Phakamani Mahlambi but they still posed enough of an attacking threat to worry the visitors.

The portents for a thrashing were ominous when Hlatshwayo gave Wits the lead in the eighth minute from a trademark header.

Darren Keet and Mkhwanazi combined for a comical defensive mistake to allow Kabelo Mahlasela to slip in an easy equaliser in the 31 minute.

Wits had the better of proceedings but a team coached by two defensive midfielders in Lehlohonolo Seema and John Maduka needs incessant wearing down.

Wits lack the patience in the first half even though James Keene and Mogakolodi Ngele had chances in the 32 and 36 minutes to bother Patrick Tignyemb but that didn't stop Wits from trying hard.

The five man defensive wall was strong enough to keep Sifiso Myeni and Keene out of the game and the duo was subbed at half time.

Daine Klate had a telling effect as it was his 62 minute freekick that Mkhwanazi converted.

It was a classic Gavin Hunt goal where his centre backs provided the height and the strength when finesse and creativity was in short supply.

If it wasn't for a brave Tignyemb save, substitute Cuthbert Malajila would have put the hosts in the lead but the Cameroonian goalkeeper took one for the team in the 55 minute.

It was the same with Robert Sankara when he put himself in the way of a Gabadinho Mhango goal bound shot in the 67 minute.

The fact Mhango took so long to get into the game was testament to Celtic's defensive discipline, even though it had let them down in their 3-0 home loss to Platinum Stars.

While crowd violence cannot be condoned, the Jekyll-and-Hyde defensive showings put the frustrations of the Celtic faithful into perspective.

There was nothing the defence could do to prevent the killer third goal from Mhango in the 74 minute when the winger connected with Klate's inch-perfect cross.

Lyle Lakay and Tshego Mabaso had chances in the 77 and 81 minutes respectively to pull Celtic back into the game.

The former beat everyone except the upright while Mabaso could not take advantage of a Wits defensive lapse and shot straight at Keet.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport