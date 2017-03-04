Chiefs, Pirates play to a thrilling draw

Joseph Molangoane put Chiefs ahead in the18th minute of Saturday’s Absa Premiership encounter at FNB Stadium, Thembinkosi Lorch equalising in 33rd.

Yet another stalemate between these teams was preserved by missed penalty Katsande’s missed penalty.

This was Chiefs coach Steve Komphela’s sixth derby without a regular time win – he won a Telkom Knockout match on penalties in 2015.

And there was to be no derby glory for new Pirates coach Kjell Jonevret in just his second game in charge.

The derby has become a match approached with trepidation by the armchair critic, even if supporters still brave the traffic to stream to the stadium.

Dull draws and single-goal victories have become something of a turn-off.

This was yet another draw. But there was enough intrigue and spectacle to a game played at a healthy, competitive tempo, to give the 70 000-odd who came to FNB on Saturday their money’s worth.

Pirates might have been struggling in 10th place but have a new coach and a breath of fresh air blowing through a stressed-out team that has needed to learn to inhale easily again.

And Chiefs, even when they were labouring in the first half of the season, have refused to go away in the title race. Amakhosi have gained in strength to go seven matches unbeaten now.

A draw, though, however keenly contested, was not the result that would get Bucs out of the bottom half. Nor will it do much for Chiefs to keep pace with convincing title chasers like Bidvest Wits, SuperSport United and Cape Town City, vanquishers of favourites Mamelodi Sundowns on Friday

Komphela brought in centreback Lorenzo Gordinho for Daniel Cardoso, Edmore Chirambadare on the wing for George Lebese and Bernard Parker for Gustavo Paez up-front from the only one of those results other than a win – the 1-1 away draw against Ajax Cape Town.

Jonevret changed only Thamsanqa Gabuza at centre-forward for Tendai Ndoro and Lorch on the wing for Luvuyo Memela from his side that drew 1-1 in the coach’s first game, the 1-1 draw against Polokwane City.

Chiefs are the more settled team, confirmed recent results.

Perhaps that was why they took the early lead. Pirates had pushed from the starting whistle, but could not make the advantage count.

Lorch headed over and Happy Jele’s ball floated in was chested down, running across goal by the dangerous Dove Wome, who did well to squeeze a shot past his marker and force a save from Itumeleng Khune.

But all attacking intent will be to no avail if a defence makes crucial errors. Bucs were caught square to allow Siphiwe Tshabalala to pass Bernard Parker down the right, who squared for a free Molangoane to easily side-foot past Brighton Mhlongo.

Molangoane had a second chance soon from Ramahlwe Mphahlele’s low pass but could not beat Mhlongo.

Pirates settled again. They equalised with a touch of fortune.

Patrick Phungwayo’s cross from the left seemed hopeful but fell to Lorch alone past the far post, whose snap volley was low and hard and took a deflection off Tsepo Masilela then Khune’s shins, and in.

Slowly Pirates started to edge the second half what had become the familiar derby grind, though without making headway past an impressive Chiefs back four.

Amakhosi absorbed, then earned a penalty inside the last 10 minutes that generally a team would want to score the winner from.

Molangoane’s cross hit the arm of Bucs centreback Ayanda Gcaba and referee Kulasande Qongqo pointed to the spot.

Willard Katsande stepped up but Chiefs’ hard man tried to be clever with his strike, going for low and just to the left of Mhlongo, who was able to stop with an outstretched leg.

