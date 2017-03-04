Komphela would have had just a glimpse of Jonevret’s playing style in the new Pirates coach's first game – a 1-1 Absa Premiership draw against Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Jonevret had only trained his team for half-a-week‚ and they gave a hint at a better organised defence and more structure in attack‚ though they could not end a run of 10 games unbeaten to improve on their 10th place in the PSL.

Mostly‚ though‚ Komphela admitted he’s flying blind against a completely new coach in SA football‚ though he sais he had done some research on his opposite number in Saturday’s derby at FNB Stadium.

“I think it is very difficult to know what to expect. But then you start profiling the individual – you go back to their roots‚” Amakhosi’s coach said.

“If you want to know the answers on the man you go back to their home. If you can’t get who they are as is‚ then you check where they come from.

“And you go back to the European mentality in terms of discipline tactically‚ good defensive organisation‚ and highly opportunistic in attacks.

“I’ve checked on him. But with all the information that you have‚ there is still the question of how does he take that into his players‚ and how quickly can they absorb that?

“How quickly have the players grasped the concept? When pressure mounts‚ they’ll go back to their natural habits.

“So it might not last for 90 minutes that they will maintain what they gave them. And that’s where we have to take advantage.”

Fourth-placed Chiefs‚ like all the chasing teams in the PSL‚ would have been buoyed by the defeat of fifth-placed favourites Mamelodi Sundowns by leaders Cape Town City at Athlone Stadium on Friday night‚ which has opened up the title race.

Komphela’s team need a win against Pirates to keep themselves nestled inside leading pack.

