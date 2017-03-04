Mosimane: Mamelodi Sundowns have budgeted for a few defeats

“They have put themselves into a very good position for a title challenge now‚” said Mosimane when asked about City’s title chances in their maiden season.

“But I don’t know. When we lose this game‚ have we lost the title? I don’t know. When they win the match‚ are they winning the title? I don’t know.

“This is for you to interpret and see how it goes. I’d like to say we lost to a good team and they deserved the win. But title chances now? That’s very difficult to predict. We still have a long way to go. You know how football is.”

Lebogang Manyama’s 59th minute goal ensured that City became the first club in four years to do the league double over Sundowns in the same season – winning both home and away.

“We played against a fresh team‚ a very‚ very fresh team. You could see they were quicker and more interested.

“Why? They were rested. I played on Tuesday and Wednesday and now Friday. It’s not an excuse‚ I’m not saying we lost because of this.

“If we don’t want to be in this situation then we should not go to the Champions League final‚ we should not go to the Super Cup final‚ we should not go to the Fifa Club World Cup.

“Then we’d have enough days to play. I don’t want to play Saturday and Saturday and be fresher.

“No‚ my friend‚ I have big responsibilities in front of me. We have to build the history of Mamelodi Sundowns and a legacy and that is what we are doing.

“We are going to lose one or two. And we have budgeted for it. We will lose again. Barcelona‚ Real Madrid also lose.

“We don’t want to make excuses when we lose. We lost to a good team. They play on the transition‚ they are a transitional team. But we are Mamelodi Sundowns. We have to attack. We could have won the game also‚ the same as they missed chances‚ so did we.

“But it’s part of football‚” added Mosimane‚ whose side are now five points behind new league leaders City but with four games in hand on them.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport