SuperSport fluff a chance to go top after goalless draw against Ajax

Victory could have seen United back at the top of the Absa Premiership standings but this stalemate has left them placed third with 36 points and trailing current log-leaders Cape Town City by two points.

United have a game in hand bit it is against Orlando Pirates in Soweto on Tuesday.

They may return to the top on Tuesday if they beat Pirates because Cape Town City will not be in action on the night but their mission is not going to be an easy one the Buccaneers are also disparate for a win.

This costly draw at home, also sees them fail to register their third win in succession which could have been a massive confidence booster for the players as they continue to chase the title.

Though Baxter rued the opportunity of going top, visiting coach Stanley Menzo welcomed the hard earned away point even though they remain twelfth on the log and still with a lot of work to do to force themselves in the top eight.

On the night, Ajax nearly had a dream start after striker Nathan Paulse’s close range cross deflected from the body of unaware United captain Dean Furman before it went narrowly wide off the upright for safety with his goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse beaten inside three minutes.

Not long after the incident, match referee Bafana Mosia stopped play as young Ajax goalkeeper Jody February received medical attention on the field after he got injured for his part in a goalmouth mele.

February was the centre of attention again after the half hour mark when he moved out of his line to block Mandla Masango’s effort inside the box after the United midfielder was released by Kingston Nkhatha.

A few minutes later, Masango tried to redeem himself after his earlier unsuccessful attempt but he watched in disbelief as his thunderous long range shot ricocheted off the cross-bar with February beaten.

Shortly after restart, defender Michael Boxall found himself on a good position and with enough space on the right wing but he misplaced his cross with a number of frustrated United attackers outnumbering Ajax defenders in the box.

Ajax came close to taking the lead on the hour mark when enterprising midfielder Bantu Mzwakali pounced collected a loose ball on the edge of the box after United failed to clear the danger but his curling shot was denied by the upright.

Before Mzwakali’s effort, the two teams had returned from the break with more purpose than the opening half as they attacked each other with Reneilwe Letsholonyane, Furman and Thabo Mnyamane the orchestrators.

For Ajax, Mark Mayambela, Mzwakali and Thabo Mosadi were pulling the strings as initiators of their attacks which could not be finished upfront by their strikers.

In the closing stages, bith teams created chances but none was good enough to see the winner as they settled for a draw.

