Tinkler on how a tactical change‚ and then another‚ saw CTN City beat Sundowns

Eric Tinkler started the top-of-the-table clash encounter with a three-man midfield in the Premier Soccer League clash at Athlone Stadium in a bid to stem the amount of ball the champions had to be able to dominate in the midfield.

But when it did not work out‚ he went back to type and it was a typically quick counterattack that won it for the home side‚ who moved top of the table with the 1-0 victory after Lebogang Manyama scored his 11th goal of the season.

“We changed our formation in the first half with the three midfielders because we know Sundowns are always a threat going forward‚ particularly wide on the wings‚” Tinkler explained.

“Their fullbacks are always looking to overlap and they create very good combinations out wide. I thought we kind of nullified that in the first half but because of the talent and the quality that they have‚ in the second half they saw that and they started to get the ball quicker into [Tiyani] Mabunda.

“And he was looking to find [Percy] Tau dropping into the pocket with [Sibusiso] Vilakazi supporting him‚ and it became more of a threat through the middle for us.”

“I felt that we struggled with the transition. We didn’t really get the balls into Lebo Manyama and Aubrey Ngoma as we would have wanted to so we changed at half-time and went back to our normal formations.”

Thato Mokeke was sacrificed to allow Sibusiso Masina to come on and he quickly had two chances that were squandered.

But the all-important goal arrived less than 15 minutes into the second half to ensure City became the first side in four years to win both home and away against Sundowns in the same league season.

“I explained to [Lehlohonolo] Majoro and Lebo to rather let their two central defenders have the ball and not let [Lucky] Mohomi and Mabunda get on the ball. We won a lot of balls then and on the transition looked to break‚ and we created the opportunities we did‚” Tinkler said.

“I thought it was a fantastic game. Back and forward‚ up and down. Both teams’ transition play was very‚ very good. We had chances‚ they had one or two. It was a good advert for South African football.”

