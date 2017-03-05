Goals from Phakamani Mahlambi‚ Grant Margeman and Sibongakonke Mbatha sealed what was a comfortable victory in the end‚ though Sudan did provide a number of scares and held South Africa 1-1 at halftime.

Thabo Senong’s side were once again impressive on attack‚ but defensively have much work to do if they are to make an impression at the World Cup that will take place from May 20-June 11.

That tournament will potentially create another club-versus-country row between the South African Football Association (SAFA) and Premier Soccer League teams as it falls during the extended domestic season that finishes on June 24.

South Africa will meet Zambia in their continental semifinal in Lusaka on Wednesday‚ while Senegal take on Guinea in Ndola the following day.

South Africa were ahead on 13 minutes when Mahlambi had the easiest of tap-ins after being teed-up by Luther Singh‚ a combination that has the potential to be a fruitful one for the senior national team for many years to come.

Singh showed great pace and selflessness as he used his pace to get behind the Sudan defence and charged into the penalty area before squaring for Mahlambi to score into an empty net.

But South Africa’s defence looked nervous and edgy‚ and Sudan found an equaliser on 23 minutes in the simplest way – a ball into the box was chested down by Khaled Osman and he blasted the ball into the net unchallenged.

Sudan were finding acres of space in the South African box as the defenders stood ball-watching and the north Africans should have been in front when Walaa Musa missed a tap-in chance at the back post.

Excellent play from Mahlambi that saw him twist and turn in the box and his cross for Liam Jordan was blocked by Sudan goalkeeper Ishag Mohamed‚ who then saved the follow-up from Mbatha.

With better placement‚ both Jordan and Mbatha would have found the back of the net.

Mahlambi forced a fine stop from Mohamed five minutes into the second period‚ while Singh blasted well wide from close range in a move in which Ajax Cape Town midfielder Grant Margeman had a legitimate shout for a penalty.

But minutes later Margeman blasted South Africa in front as Platinum Stars midfielder Kobamelo Kodisang showed good skill on the left-wing and his cross was eventually picked up by Margeman on the edge of the box and he let fly with a thunderous strike that nestled in the top corner.

And it was 3-1 on 66 minutes when another fine team move saw Mbatha side-foot into the bottom corner.

South Africa beat Cameroon by the same scoreline in their pool opener‚ but lost 4-3 to Senegal in their second Group B game. They will appear at the Under-20 World Cup for the third time after showings in 1997 and 2009. - TMG Digital