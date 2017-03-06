Castro to lead the Sundowns attack against amateurs

The 27-year-old Colombian has yet to score this season and has looked decidedly out of tune as he battles with his form since coming back from the injury that saw him miss the run to African Champions League glory last season.

Monday night's match marks the start of the cup competition and Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane said the striker would face the fourth tier opposition at Atteridgeville.

“It has been difficult for him to deal with it‚” said Mosimane.

“There has been the breakup of the CBD.

"Dolly is now in France‚ Billiat is injured and Castro himself has struggled with injury.

"Ever since he came back from that injury he hasn’t been really that sharp.

“But I must tell you I saw him shaper than I have before in Friday’s game against Cape Town City.

"He is waiting for his chance. It’s up to him to get himself back into the team.

"He can get back into the team‚ he can’t be complaining that the B and the D are not around. He has to deal with it.”

Castro last scored for Sundowns in April in a 3-1 league victory over Kaizer Chiefs.

Mosimane said the line-up against the amateurs from Limpopo on Monday would be vastly changed from the side that lost 1-0 in Cape Town on Friday.

“But you must also understand some players want to play.

"They say ‘hey‚ I must play‚ I’ve not been playing‚ I’ve been on the bench’ or ‘I’ve been sitting on the stands‚ I’m coming back from injury‚ please I want to build my confidence’.

"I think Leo would like to play and score at least a goal to break the ice.

“I have to rotate because we have the Champions League games coming up‚” added Mosimane.

- TMG Digital