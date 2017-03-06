Sundowns send Mariveni packing with 2-0 drubbing in Nedbank Cup

Leonardo Castro and Anthony Laffor provided the goals that ended the turgid game as a contest just after halftime.

For the best part of the game, Sundowns played like they wanted the 90 minutes to fly by and they conducted themselves with an air of disinterest.

They had the firepower to put a rugby score past their Limpopo opponents but they have a CAF Champions League date with Ugandan side Kampala Capital City Authority at home on Saturday. That explained their flat nature even though they always looked like winning

Laffor's inexplicable 23rd minute miss in front of goal typified Sundowns' lackadaisical approach to the first half.

The Mariveni defence was easily opened up and Mzikayise Mashaba's cross was a basic one. Had it been a rugby penalty, it would have been well taken and made a kicking coach proud. Pitso Mosimane was left stunned by the lazy effort, which would have rattled the tenacious fourth tier team from Tzaneen.

They did not offer much in terms of attack even though Khulani Zitha posed a threat with his physicality and pace.

When he was brought down in the box by Wayne Arendse in optional time, referee Olani Kwinda looked like he was running towards the penalty spot but continued towards the halfway mark in a funny angular run.

The Sundowns fans nearly spat out their beverages but Kwinda's trickery meant sanity could prevail.

Sundowns had other chances through Laffor in the 13th minute and the rarely seen Thabo Nthethe in the 28th minute but the dreary fare was reason enough for fans to stay away. Monday night football is a rarity in South Africa, even though the small batch of Mariveni supporters enjoyed their time under the lights.

Their fun ended when Castro's powerful 50th minute header from a Fares Hachi cross gave Hlulani Mbhombi no chance.

Mbhombi did well to deny Castro earlier in the same play from a Thapelo Morena cross but Sundowns were bound to kick the door down.

Two minutes later, Laffor made up for his first half aberration with a simple tap in before coming off for Lucky Mohomi.

From there, Sundowns conducted a training session as they look forward to their Champions League title defence. - TMG Digital